Baku Airport approaches new record with over four million passengers

7 August 2024 14:37 (UTC+04:00)
Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to break records. In July 2024, the airport served over 815,000 passengers on 6,171 flights, a 23% increase compared to the same month last year when 663,000 passengers were served, Azernews reports.

