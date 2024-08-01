AzerGold starts evaluation of new deposit field in Eastern Zangazur

1 August 2024 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

"AzerGold" Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC) has started prospecting and evaluation works in the area of ​​"Shorbulag" ore deposits located in the Eastern Zangazur economic district, Azernews reports, citing "AzerGold".

The goal is to evaluate the initial stocks of existing manifestations. According to the joint-stock company's search and exploration program, camera evaluation and remote survey work were carried out here at the initial stage. Hyperspectral satellite imagery, which is a non-invasive search method, is used in research to identify prospective zones in a short time and to save on expensive drilling work. In parallel, the collection, systematisation, and digitization of archival geological materials were also carried out. According to the results of the large-scale search and evaluation work that will continue during the current year, appropriate decisions will be made regarding the transition to the next research stage and drilling work in the field.

It should be noted that the "Shorbulag" manifestation area is located in the basin of the Levchay river, which is the left branch of Tartarchay, in Kalbajar district. Gold, chromium, and mercury metals are predicted to be present in the field of manifestation. The field of manifestation was discovered in 1958.

Geological research by "AzerGold" CJSC is currently being conducted in several directions. In addition to the ore fields under the management of JSC, by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 22, 2023, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources is continuing to carry out general geological prospecting works in the country. Also, under the "I State Program on the Great Return to the Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation," important tasks such as monitoring, inspection, search, and evaluation of mineral resources are being carried out by the company.

