UNECE to hold Sustainable Energy Week in September

30 July 2024 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

UNECE will hold the Sustainable Energy Week in Geneva on September 16-20, Azernews reports.

The week features several in-person events, including the 20th session of the Group of Experts on Cleaner Electricity Systems (16-17 September), the 11th session of the Group of Experts on Renewable Energy (16-17 September), the 11th session of the Group of Experts on Energy Efficiency (16-17 September), the 33rd session of the Committee on Sustainable Energy (18-20 September)



"The Sustainable Energy Week will focus on building resilient energy systems for a just energy transition in the UNECE region. This year’s Sustainable Energy Week is bringing together a diverse community of experts, policymakers and other stakeholders to collaboratively chart the course for developing resilient energy systems in pursuit of a fair energy transition," the commission says.

It further notes that energy policy will be key in fighting climate change.

