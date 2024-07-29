Regional Director of UN Development Coordination Office meets with Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister

29 July 2024 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Mrs. Gwi Yeop Son, the Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia at the United Nations Development Coordination Office, recently held a meeting with Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Azernews reports.

The discussion centered on the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan will host later this year.

Mrs. Son, who oversees UN development efforts across Europe and Central Asia, brought her extensive experience in international climate policy to the table. Minister Babayev, responsible for overseeing Azerbaijan's environmental policies and climate action initiatives, shared insights on the country's preparations for the high-profile conference.

Their exchange of views covered a range of topics crucial to the success of COP29, including logistical arrangements, key agenda items, and strategic goals. The meeting highlighted the collaborative efforts required to address global climate challenges and ensure a productive and impactful conference.

