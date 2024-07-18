Azerbaijan, WB discusses financing of integration of "green energy"

18 July 2024 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

"AzerEnergy" OJSC discussed with the World Bank the issues of financing the integration of large-scale renewable energy sources into the grid to be implemented in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The discussions on this matter were held in an online meeting of Baba Rzayev, the head of AzerEnergy OJSC, with the delegation led by the World Bank's regional director for the South Caucasus, Mrs. Rolande Price.

At the meeting, at the same time, the 500 kV "Navai" substation to be built, the transmission lines to be built, the environmental and social effects of the activities and other issues were discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz