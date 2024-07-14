Economic working group convenes in Khankendi for Interdepartmental Center meeting

14 July 2024 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

The Working Group on Economic Issues, operating under the Interdepartmental Center of the Coordination Headquarters established to address matters in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, held its regular meeting in the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports.

First Deputy Minister of Economy and head of the working group, Elnur Aliyev, addressed the meeting. He emphasized that, following President Ilham Aliyev’s directives, comprehensive programs and large-scale restoration and reconstruction measures, including infrastructure projects, are being implemented for the development of these territories.

Elchin Yusubov, the President's special representative in the city of Khankendi and the districts of Aghdara and Khojaly, highlighted efforts in restoring and reconstructing infrastructure, facilitating the return of the population to their homes, and promoting employment.

The meeting also included discussions on enhancing the region's investment attractiveness and ensuring steady employment. Relevant tasks were assigned to implement the necessary measures.

