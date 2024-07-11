Istanbul to launch first-ever Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum

11 July 2024 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

From November 7 to 9, 2024, Istanbul will host the inaugural Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum and Exhibition of Turkic-speaking states, also known as the Turkish Trade Fair, Azernews reports.

This landmark event, organized by ROK International Consulting under the auspices of the Turkish Ministry of Trade, will be led by Aygun Aliyeva, an Azerbaijani lawyer and the head of ROK International Consulting.

To mark the upcoming exhibition, a special event titled "Economic Strength of Turkish States and the Opportunities Offered by the Turkish Trade Fair" was held. The event brought together key figures from the Turkish-speaking world, including Omer Kocaman, Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkish States (OTS)

Adem Kula, Secretary General of the Union of Turkish Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Javid Abdullayev, Chief Advisor of the Azerbaijan Trade Mission in Turkiye, Sherzad Abdunazarov, Consul General of Uzbekistan in Istanbul, various trade mission leaders and company representatives from Turkic-speaking countries.

Omer Kocaman addressed the audience by highlighting the OTS’s strategic vision for the future. He shared that the member states are working towards the "View of the Turkish World 2040" strategy and a common roadmap for 2026. Kocaman emphasized that the combined purchasing power of the Turkic world exceeds $4 trillion, with a total population of about 170 million. He also noted that intra-OTS trade has reached $50 billion, with efforts underway to increase this figure to $100 billion. He acknowledged that real, project-based initiatives are driving this growth, rather than mere statements.

Sherzad Abdunazarov, the Consul General of Uzbekistan, underscored the significance of the Turkish Trade Fair in showcasing the unity and strength of the Turkic world.

Javid Abdullayev, Chief Advisor of the Azerbaijan Trade Mission in Turkiye, discussed Azerbaijan’s foreign trade volume, which approached $45 billion last year. He highlighted the favorable conditions for entrepreneurs and investors in Azerbaijan, focusing on opportunities in the newly liberated territories of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur. Abdullayev presented details on the "Smart City" and "Smart Village" projects, the development of a "Green Energy Zone," and the creation of the Aghdam and Araz Valley Economic Zones with various industrial park incentives. A video prepared by the Trade Representation showcased these investment opportunities and developments.

Aygun Aliyeva, head of ROK International Consulting, spoke about the upcoming Turkish Trade Fair, emphasizing its role in creating strong trade connections among Turkic states. She pointed out that these states, positioned at the crossroads of East and West, possess substantial economic potential, with a combined economy worth $1.9 trillion and rich natural resources. The fair aims to foster growth in trade, industry, investment, technology, and services across the OTS countries, and is supported by state institutions.

The event concluded with discussions on how the Turkish Trade Fair will build robust trade bridges between Turkic states and drive future cooperation.

