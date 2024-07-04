Azerbaijan's routes vital for enhancing transport in Shanghai Cooperation Organization

4 July 2024 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Routes through Azerbaijan play a crucial role in enhancing transport capabilities within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) region.

Azernews reports that Oljas Beysembayev, an expert from Kazakhstan's Public Development Institute, highlighted this during the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Astana.

"This is the 24th meeting of heads of state in the SCO format. It's the first time we're seeing an 'SCO+' meeting, with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as the guest of honour, along with dignitaries from Arab and Turkish nations," Beysembayev noted.

He emphasised key areas discussed at the summit, including bolstering security trust, expanding trade and economic ties, and enhancing transport and logistics through corridors. He mentioned China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative and highlighted the significance of routes like the Trans-Caspian linking Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Beysembayev also pointed out the development of Northern and Southern routes, underscoring Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan's pivotal roles at their intersection.

"With Turkic and Arab countries showing keen interest, there's potential for the SCO's expansion. Belarus has already become a full member, paving the way for what could be a 'Shanghai Ten', transforming SCO from regional to transregional," Beysembayev concluded.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz