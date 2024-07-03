Azerbaijani Minister urges private sector responsibility in sustainable development

3 July 2024 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The "29 Climate Talks: The Road to COP29" initiative, organized jointly by the UN representation in Azerbaijan and "PwC Azerbaijan," featured a two-day summit on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) themes under the banner of "Public-Private Partnership for Sustainable Development," Azernews reports.

Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and President of COP29, addressed summit participants via video, emphasizing Azerbaijan's commitment to enhancing ambitions and fostering inclusive and transparent measures for COP29.

"Our focus is on finding collective solutions crucial for combatting climate change," Babayev stated. "This summit's insights will guide our future plans. We aim to elevate ambitions and promote inclusive action through national climate plans, adaptation strategies, and transparent reporting."

Highlighting COP29's broader agenda, Babayev underscored its focus on biodiversity, sustainable agriculture, water resources, science, technology, innovation, and sustainable urbanization.

Moreover, the minister stressed the critical role of the private sector in accelerating sustainable development efforts:

"Together, we can cultivate a collaborative environment where public and private entities exchange ideas and best practices for ESG implementation," Babayev noted. "The private sector's support is essential for addressing our shared challenges effectively."

He emphasized the importance of choosing reliable pathways supported by clear financial plans, budgets, and targets:

"We look forward to companies demonstrating at COP29 how they are directing investments in line with our climate goals. Let's prioritize green capital markets to build resilient economic models."

The summit, spanning two days, aims to foster meaningful dialogue and actionable outcomes on these pressing issues.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz