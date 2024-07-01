Minister: New Agriculture Agreement with Bulgaria set to boost bilateral cooperation

1 July 2024 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

During the 6th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in Baku, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov highlighted significant progress: 69 cooperation documents have been signed between the two countries, with 7 more currently under review, Azernews reports.

Mammadov emphasised a notable 57% increase in bilateral trade value last year compared to the previous period. He stressed the untapped potential for further enhancing trade relations, underscoring the need to expand cooperation, particularly in agriculture.

"The current trade figures do not fully reflect our potential," Mammadov remarked. "We are committed to bolstering our agricultural ties, and anticipate that a new agriculture agreement and the establishment of a joint working group will catalyse expanded bilateral cooperation."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz