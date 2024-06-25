Over 700 young people joined the "This Is the Way" social project!

25 June 2024 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

The joint project by Azercell and the Judo Federation continues to promote a healthy lifestyle!

The "This Is the Way" social campaign, implemented by “Azercell Teleсom” LLC in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, continues to highlight the negative consequences of drug addiction. The initiative has attracted over 700 participants from various regions of Azerbaijan, promoting a healthy lifestyle among society, particularly young people.

Thus, within the framework of the project, young people can practice judo free of charge for one month in Judo Federation schools and sections. Also, as part of the project, a short film featuring the famous rapper Orkhan Zeynalli was produced, and awareness-raising activities were conducted among teenagers and young people. Posters promoting the same concept have been placed in the capital and various regions of Azerbaijan, especially around schools and popular youth gathering spots.

It is worth recalling that June 26 has been declared by the UN as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, aiming to draw public attention to the problems of drug addiction. “Azercell Telecom” urges teenagers and young people to avoid harmful habits, lead a healthy lifestyle, and spend their free time effectively!

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz