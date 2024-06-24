Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan increases, Minister says

24 June 2024 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

"The average monthly salary in Azerbaijan has increased by more than 80%."

Azernews reports that Anar Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, announced this at the 'Promotional Exhibition of Local Companies' held today.

He mentioned that from 2019 to the present, there has been a significant increase in the number of labour contracts, with over 580,000 additional contracts signed. The salary fund in the country has increased 2.7 times.

"The Ministry supports nearly 100,000 people annually in finding employment."

The exhibition, which features more than 150 local companies in sectors such as food, ICT, education, construction, industry, logistics, and textiles, will showcase their products and services over three days. This year marks the exhibition's fifth iteration.

