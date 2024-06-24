Major investment planned for residential buildings in Dovletyarli village, Fuzuli

24 June 2024 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

130 million manat will be spent on the construction of residential buildings in Dovletyarli village of Fuzuli, Azernews reports.

The public legal entity "Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions" has announced a tender.

The tender includes the procurement of individual residential buildings, non-residential buildings, on-site engineering communication systems (water, sewerage, gas lines, electricity, and communication network), internal roads, and sidewalks in Fuzuli region, Dovletyarli village.

The estimated cost is 129,650,280 manats."

In Azerbaijan, particularly in regions affected by recent conflicts, such as Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend, significant efforts are underway to reconstruct and develop infrastructure and housing. The public legal entity responsible for these efforts is the "Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions." This entity oversees various projects aimed at rebuilding residential and non-residential buildings, as well as essential infrastructure like water, sewerage, gas lines, electricity, communication networks, internal roads, and sidewalks.

The latest initiative focuses on the construction of residential buildings in Dovletyarli village, located in the Fuzuli region. The tender announced by the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service outlines plans to procure individual residential buildings and other necessary facilities in the village. The estimated budget allocated for this project amounts to ₼129,650,280 manats, demonstrating the scale and importance of the reconstruction efforts in this area.

These efforts are part of broader reconstruction and rehabilitation initiatives in Azerbaijan's liberated territories following the cessation of hostilities in the region. The goal is to restore normalcy, improve living conditions, and support the return and resettlement of displaced populations to their homes.

