Azerbaijan hosts 2nd day of high-level meeting on Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future

The second day of the high-level meeting of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, themed "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future," is currently in progress, Azernews reports.

Members of the centre are actively engaged in supporting COP29's success and Azerbaijan's efforts to address climate change impacts. They are holding meetings with heads of various UN agencies related to COP29, participating in international events, and collaborating with the Office of the UN Secretary-General to prioritise COP29 at the "Summit of the Future."

The event has brought together global leaders with extensive experience and diverse perspectives on climate change and sustainable development from nearly 20 countries.

Key topics being discussed include mitigation and adaptation strategies, financing for climate initiatives, the impact of climate change on biodiversity, water, and food security, current challenges in the food and agriculture sectors, as well as the role of science, technology, and innovation.

Moreover, discussions are set to continue in the Zangilan district as part of the event.

