Annual inflation in Azerbaijan discloses

12 June 2024 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

In May 2024, the consumer price index (CPI) was 100.3 percent compared to May 2023, including 98.6 percent for food products, beverages and tobacco products, 101.0 percent for non-food products, paid services provided to the population was 102.2 percent, Azernews reports citing to the State Statistics Committee.

