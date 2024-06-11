Azerbaijani oil prices surge on global market

11 June 2024 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The cost of Azerbaijani oil has risen in the global market, Azernews reports.

Specifically, the price of a barrel of "Azeri Light" oil has climbed by $1.66, marking a 2.06 percent increase, now standing at $82.35.

It's worth mentioning that the lowest recorded price for "Azeri Light" oil was on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its peak was reached in July 2008, hitting $149.66.

These fluctuations highlight the volatility inherent in oil markets and their sensitivity to various geopolitical and economic factors.

