Azerbaijan sees rise in air passengers

10 June 2024 14:15 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
The number of air passengers in Azerbaijan surged by 40% in January-May 2024 compared to the previous year, totaling 1,227,238 individuals, Azernews reports citing the State Statistical Committee.

