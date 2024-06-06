Azerbaijan, Belarus ink roadmap for co-op development until 2025

6 June 2024 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

A roadmap for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus until 2025 has been signed in Minsk, Azernews reports citing BelTA.

The document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov and Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko.

The protocol of the 14th meeting of the intergovernmental Belarusian-Azerbaijani commission on trade and economic cooperation has been also signed.

Among other documents signed following the meeting of the intergovernmental commission is a memorandum of cooperation between the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Businesses of Azerbaijan. A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between the Republican Institute of Vocational Education (Belarus) and the State Agency for Vocational Education of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

Technical rules for organizing information interaction when carrying out control activities using information systems in the field of phytosanitary control between the Main State Inspectorate for Seed Production, Quarantine and Plant Protection of Belarus and the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan have been also approved.

Belarus is interested in developing scientific and technical cooperation with Azerbaijan, said Tatyana Stolyarova, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Science and Technology of the Republic of Belarus.

She made the statement at the 14th meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

"The relations between the two countries in scientific and technical fields are constructive and constantly developing. These relations have great potential," Stolyarova emphasized.

She expressed interest in the further development and expansion of mutual activities in the scientific and technical fields.

---

