Azerbaijan remains a significant pillar of global energy security, Biden says

4 June 2024 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

"Azerbaijan remains a significant pillar of global energy security, particular to Europe."

Azernews reports that US President Joe Biden said this in a message addressed to the participants of the Baku Energy Week.

US President Joe Biden noted that COP 29 presents a unique opportunity for Azerbaijan to advance key global initiatives like limiting methane emissions in the oil and gas sector and advancing the clean energy transition.

The letter was read by Harry Kemian, Senior Advisor on Multilateral Energy Diplomacy at the US State Department's Bureau of Energy Resources.

The decision to hold COP29 in Baku was made during the plenary session of COP28 in Dubai on December 11, 2023. Azerbaijan's capital is expected to welcome approximately 70,000 to 80,000 international guests for this landmark climate conference in November.

