Azerbaijan, Türkiye mull export of 'green' energy

4 June 2024 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Minister of Energy, accompanied by delegations led by Turkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan within the framework of the Baku Energy Week, held a meeting, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Energy.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the gifts strengthening the energy cooperation of Azerbaijan-Turkiye brotherhood and strategic partnership. It was noted that the leaders of both countries attach great importance to Azerbaijan-Turkiye energy cooperation. The role of joint energy projects in the oil and gas sector in ensuring the energy security of the region and European countries was discussed. Priorities and current projects in the fields of natural gas and "green energy" were reviewed, ensuring the development of fruitful energy partnership in a new stage. It was announced that the construction of the Ighdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline will be completed soon, and by the end of the year, Nakhchivan will be supplied with gas via Turkiye. It was emphasized that there is a daily agenda of fruitful cooperation in the natural gas sector between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, and through the relevant Governmental Agreements, opportunities for gas supply from Azerbaijan and third countries to Turkiye and Europe have been created.

Furthermore, during the meeting, cooperation in the transmission of electricity generated from restored energy sources in Azerbaijan, the current situation of the "Road Map" under the "Turkiye-Azerbaijan Mutual Relations" project via Nakhchivan, was discussed. The need for the rapid completion of the Technical Assignment project by the Working Group dealing with the export of electricity from Nakhchivan to Turkiye and Europe, the signing of the respective Operation Agreement between the parties, and the selection of a consulting company to start the technical-economic justification of the project were emphasized for accelerating the respective processes. Next steps were identified in this direction.

During the discussion, mention was also made of the organization of the 4th Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum this year, and it was stated that continuous events in this format will contribute to the development of cooperation in various directions in the energy sector.

It is worth noting that earlier, "TRT Haber" had reported that the Turkish minister was on a visit to Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz