Baku Energy Week to welcome numerous participating companies

Nazrin Abdul

Over 300 companies hailing from 37 countries have confirmed their attendance at Baku Energy Week, a pivotal event in the regional energy landscape slated for June 4-6, Azernews reports.

Naila Aliyeva, project manager at Iteca Caspian, announced this during a press conference dedicated to Baku Energy Week. She highlighted the diverse array of participating nations, including Azerbaijan, the USA, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, China, Algeria, Finland, France, Georgia, India, Iraq, Israel, Sweden, Italy, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Hungary, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Turkiye, Ukraine and Japan.

Notably, countries like Sweden, India and Slovenia are making their debut appearances at the event this year.

Naila Aliyeva emphasized the infusion of new energy into this year's exhibition, with 15% of participants comprising fresh entrants. A significant portion of these newcomers, driven by a keen interest in "green energy," underscores a global shift towards sustainable practices.

Crucially, the Ministry of Energy extends its support to Baku Energy Week, with the State Oil Company (SOCAR) serving as the primary partner, underscoring the event's significance in fostering collaboration and innovation in the energy sector.

