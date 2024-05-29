Belarus, Azerbaijan pursue ambitious trade expansion target for 2030

29 May 2024 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko announced during Azerbaijan's Independence Day celebrations that both Belarus and Azerbaijan are committed to increasing their trade turnover to $1 billion by 2030, Azernews reports citing Belarusian media.

He emphasized their mutual agreement to enhance cooperation in production sectors.

"Our aim is to gradually elevate bilateral trade to $1 billion by 2030, ensuring a balanced exchange of exports and imports. We are poised to significantly expand production collaboration, extending beyond tractors to include the assembly of utility, firefighting, and various other equipment in Azerbaijan, including Belarusian elevators," he explained.

Petrishenko expressed Belarus's readiness to support the rejuvenation of the Karabakh economic region, highlighting plans for a modern agricultural hub in the Agdam area. This comprehensive project encompasses agricultural production and processing, alongside the development of residential and social amenities for workers and their families.

Furthermore, Petrishenko disclosed plans for constructing a multi-brand service center in Karabakh to cater to Belarusian equipment needs.

Additionally, he revealed intentions for Belarus and Azerbaijan to jointly produce medicinal and veterinary products, and collaborate on manufacturing mixed fertilizers utilizing Azerbaijani nitrogen and Belarusian potassium.

---

