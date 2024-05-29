New department directors appoints at CBA

29 May 2024 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Directors have been appointed to three newly created departments within the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Azernews reports.

Panah Bannayev has been appointed as the head of the Insurance Activity Regulation Department, Mushfig Amirov as the head of the Capital Market Activity Control Department, and Kamala Gurbanova as the head of the Activity Control and Policy Department for Payment Services and Payment Systems. Gurbanova previously served as the director of the Payment Systems and Settlements Department.

Additionally, Anar Mukhtarov has been appointed as the director of the CBA's Resolution Department, while Samir Rzayev has been appointed as the director of the Financial Monitoring Department, replacing Z. Hajili. Hajili, in turn, has been entrusted with the directorship of the Policy and Regulatory Department for Financial Monitoring.

Murad Mammadov has assumed the role of director of the CBA's Department of Consumer Affairs, succeeding Khayal Babayev.

Furthermore, Adishirin Gasimov, the former director of the institution's Cash Department, Rustam Tahirov, the former director of the Financial Stability Department, and Elvin Shahverdiyev, the former director of the Information and Cybersecurity Department, have been relieved of their duties. Their replacements have not yet been appointed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz