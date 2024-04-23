Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan produces over 7 bn kWh of electricity in Q1

23 April 2024 11:21 (UTC+04:00)
In the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan produced 7bn kWhy of electricity, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Energy Minister on his X account.

