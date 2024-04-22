Azerbaijan, Georgia mull cooperation in transport and ICT

22 April 2024 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The issues of cooperation in the field of transport and ICT between Azerbaijan and Georgia were discussed, Azernews informs, citing the Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Ministry.

The Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, met with the delegation led by David Songulashvili, the Chairman of the Sectoral Economy and Economic Policy Committee of the Parliament of Georgia, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on discussions of the work done in the areas of transport and ICT.

