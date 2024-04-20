CBA governor meets with counterparts from Caucasus and Central Asian countries
Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), met with the finance ministers and governors of central banks from Caucasus and the Central Asian counties within the spring meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, Azernews reports citing the post shared by Taleh Kazimov on his official "X" account.
"Within the Spring Meetings, we engaged in productive discussions with financial ministers and Central Bank governors from the Caucasus and Central Asian countries. We exchanged views on the main challenges, opportunities, and regional partnership perspectives of our respective countries," he added.
