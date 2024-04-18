Decisions taken at COP29 to find their development within organization: CICA's SecGen

18 April 2024 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The decisions that will be made at COP29 will continue to develop within the CICA, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay said at a briefing, Azernews reports.

“At the proposal of the president of Azerbaijan, we will look for synergy between COP29 and the upcoming important event for CICA—the Council of Foreign Ministers of the organisation—so that they can create synergy,” Sarybay noted.

Azerbaijan was elected chair country of the CICA for 2024–2026 by the decision of the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers dated March 19, 2024.

According to the decision, as part of its chairmanship in 2024, Azerbaijan should host the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers and, in 2026, the CICA Council of Heads of State and Government (summit).

For the first time, the initiative to convene CICA was put forward by Kazakhstan on October 5, 1992, during the 47th session of the UN General Assembly. The goal of the initiative is to create an effective and comprehensive security organisation in Asia.

