Kyrgyzstan launches construction of solar power station

Construction of a solar power station has commenced in the Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the foundation stone for the 400-megawatt solar power station in the vicinity of the city of Balykchy was laid by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

Japarov highlighted that the construction of the solar power plant is backed by investments totaling $400 million from Chinese companies (Fortis, Molin Energy). It is anticipated that the solar station will commence operations within 1.5 years.

"Over the past 2 years, Kyrgyzstan has embarked on the construction of several large-scale energy projects, such as the Kambarata-1 HPP, Kulanak HPP, Bala-Saryu HPP, and hundreds of small hydroelectric power stations. Our goal is to achieve energy independence," Japarov said.

He further noted the completion of the first phase of the Kambarata-1 HPP, with ongoing efforts towards the actualization of the feasibility study. Japarov emphasized that the utilization of solar, wind, and biogas energy technologies remains one of the Cabinet of Ministers' key priorities.

According to Kyrgyzstan's State Statistical Committee, the country generated over 3.434 billion kWh of electricity from January through February 2024, which is an 8.2 percent decrease compared to the same months in 2023.

