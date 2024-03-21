Middle Corridor to further contribute to Azerbaijan-China economic relations

21 March 2024 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The "One Belt, One Road" initiative plays a special role in the expansion of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and China in recent years.

Azernews reports that Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said this in an interview with China's CGTN TV channel.

In this regard, during the interview, it was emphasized that maximum use of the opportunities of the Middle Corridor will make great contributions to economic and commercial relations in the future. Taking into account Azerbaijan's special relations with the countries of Central Asia, the possibilities of cooperation in China-Central Asia-Azerbaijan format were discussed. It was stated that Azerbaijan, together with partner countries, is continuously working for the operation of this trade and transport corridor under more efficient conditions.

Furthermore, the program discussed the green transition and green development policy in Azerbaijan, and it was pointed out that China is an important partner of official Baku in this direction, and the existence of good opportunities for cooperation between our countries in this field.

Besides, it was noted that the decision to host the COP29 is an embodiment of the strong will of Azerbaijan, which has rich oil and gas resources, regarding the green transition. Such measures will contribute to the implementation of Azerbaijan's priorities related to green transition and digital development. Within the framework of COP29, Azerbaijan will work towards achieving solidarity and consensus between the Global South and the Global North, and will spare no effort to hear the problems of developing, less developed countries and small island countries that are more prominently faced with the consequences of environmental changes.

The program also discussed the tourism relations between the two countries, and in this regard, the work done to attract more travelers from China, which is one of the world's largest tourist markets, to our country was discussed. At the same time, it was emphasized that the simplified visa regime for Chinese citizens, direct flights between Baku and Beijing contributed to this work, cooperation between the regions of Azerbaijan and China was mentioned.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz