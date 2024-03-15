Tractor production in Azerbaijan decreases in Azerbaijan

15 March 2024 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

In January-February 2024, 112 tractors were produced in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Thus, compared to the same period of the previous year, tractor production decreased by 52 units or 31.7%. In January-February 2023, this indicator was 164 units.

As of March 1, 2024, the stock of finished products was 10 units.

This indicator also decreased by 6 units or 37.5% in comparison with the corresponding period of last year. As of March 1, 2023, the stock of finished products was 16 units.

