Baku hosts conference on economic reforms, modern challenges

7 March 2024 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A conference on economic reforms and modern challenges is taking place in Baku, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Business Environment and International Rankings Commission, the conference focuses on "Economic Reforms and Modern Challenges in Improving the Business Environment."

Vusal Shikhaliyev, the sector director of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues at the Presidential Administration and the Secretary-General of the Commission, shared insights during the event, shedding light on the commission's aspirations. One of the primary objectives is to foster more effective and agile coordination and communication within the commission's framework. Furthermore, a key focus is placed on creating inclusivity and fostering unique synergy among stakeholders.

Shikhaliyev underscored the pivotal goals set for the current year, with a particular emphasis on expanding the involvement of the private sector and various stakeholders in ongoing reform initiatives. Additionally, there is a concerted effort to bolster the role of private sector representatives within worker groups.

Highlighting the achievements of the past year, Shikhaliyev noted that numerous economic initiatives were presented within the commission's framework, and these reform projects were duly approved and set into motion. Aligning with the commission's mandate, the collaborative efforts have resulted in the establishment of five new working groups and two liaison groups in priority areas, working in conjunction with relevant state agencies.

"In total, within the framework of the commission, 25 working groups, 2 liaison groups, and 4 subgroups in specific areas (ecological transportation, scientific potential, border trade) are active, with the total number of members of the commission's working groups exceeding 660," added the official from the Presidential Administration.

As the conference unfolds, it serves as a dynamic platform for stakeholders, experts, and industry leaders to deliberate on strategies for economic rejuvenation, effective policy coordination, and the integration of innovative solutions to meet the contemporary challenges faced by Azerbaijan. The event not only marks a commitment to economic progress but also underscores the importance of collaborative, inclusive approaches to address the evolving landscape of business and industry.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz