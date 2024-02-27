Italy's Ansaldo Energia inspects largest power plant built in Mingachevir [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

27 February 2024 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Two turbines and two generators manufactured by Italian company Ansaldo Energia have already been brought and installed at the new power plant under construction in Mingachevir, Azernews reports, citing "Azerenerji" OJSC.

It was reported that currently two sets are being assembled in Italy and will be sent to Azerbaijan at the next stage. In addition, boiler heaters at the plant have already been brought in by special technical means and installed with the help of heavy-duty cranes.

The delegation headed by Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri and President of Ansaldo Energia Fabbrizio Fabri visited Mingachevir to check installation works and technical condition of Italian-made equipment at the new power plant.

In the presence of "Azerenerji" head Baba Rzayev, the guests inspected the construction site, turbines and generators.

It should be noted that the newly built power plant with a capacity of 1280 megawatts is of special importance in terms of balancing the negative effects of the integration of renewable energy sources created in the country into the energy system, saving natural gas in energy production, preventing cataclysms related to climate change, and environmental protection.

By integrating into units 7 and 8, the total capacity will be increased to 1,880 megawatts, a very favourable result. Thus, the steam coming out of utilization boilers of the newly built power plant will be supplied to steam turbines No. 7 and 8 of TPP "Azerbaijan" and will ensure the operation of these units without gas combustion.

The conditional fuel consumption of the new plant will be 225 grams per kilowatt-hour, which is 120 grams less than that of other units of TPP "Azerbaijan", thus saving 1.2.2 grams of fuel per kilowatt-hour. This will allow for the saving of 1.2 bln m³ of natural gas per year. At the same time, the efficiency of the power plant will increase to 55.5%, and the amount of carbon dioxide emissions into the environment will be reduced by 1.5-2 million tons. All this is a very important factor for Azerbaijan, which has declared 2024 the year of solidarity for a green world.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz