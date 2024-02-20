Azernews.Az

Turkiye's cement export to Azerbaijan decreases

20 February 2024 11:55 (UTC+04:00)
Fatime Letifova
In January 2024, Turkiye reduced its cement export to Azerbaijan by 2.9 percent to $50.9 million compared to the same period of 2023, Azernews reports, citing Turkey Trade Ministry

