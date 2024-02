Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

11 February 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 4.641 manat ($2.73), or 0.13 percent, this week, Azernews report, citing Trend.

The average price of one ounce of gold fell by 15.2643 manat, or $8.98 (0.44 percent), from the previous week to 3,450.3302 manat ($2,029.61).

Change in price of one ounce of gold January 29 3,444.8375 manat ($2.026.37) February 5 3,451.2125 manat ($2.026.37) January 30 3,454.026 manat ($2.031.77) February 6 3,445.3305 manat ($2.031.77) January 31 3,458.6925 manat ($2.034.52) February 7 3,445.3305 manat ($2.031.77) February 1 3,476.704 manat ($2.045.12) February 8 3,453.924 manat ($2.045.12) February 2 3,493.7125 manat ($2.055.12) February 9 3,455.8535 manat ($2,032.85) Average weekly 3,465.5945 manat ($2,038.58) Average weekly 3,450.3302 manat ($2,029.61)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.1602 manat (nine cents), or 0.42 percent this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 38.1243 manat ($22.43), which is 2.74 percent, or 1.0751 manat (63 cents) less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver January 29 38.9785 manat ($22.93) February 5 38.2917 manat ($22.52) January 30 39.3417 manat ($23.14) February 6 38.0324 manat ($22.37) January 31 39.2496 manat ($22.39) February 7 38.0324 manat ($22.37) February 1 39.0616 manat ($22.74) February 8 37.8132 manat ($22.24) February 2 39.3658 manat ($22.9) February 9 38.4519 manat ($22.62) Average weekly 39.1994 manat ($23.06) Average weekly 38.1243 manat ($22.43)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 5.7205 manat ($3.36), or 0.38 percent this week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 42.6513 manat or $25.09 (2.72 percent) to 1,523.4465 manat ($896.14) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum January 29 1,557.0045 manat ($915.88) February 5 1,524,169 manat ($896.56) January 30 1,579.096 manat ($903.41) February 6 1,536.749 manat ($903.97) January 31 1,568.318 manat ($922.54) February 7 1,536.749 manat ($903.97) February 1 1,566.805 manat ($921.65) February 8 1,501.117 manat ($883.01) February 2 1,559.2655 manat ($917.21) February 9 1,518.4485 manat ($893.2) Average weekly 1,566.0978 manat ($921.23) Average weekly 1,523.4465 manat ($896.14)

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 67.0565 manat ($39.44), or 4.21 percent this week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium fell by 4.57 percent, or 75.769 manat ($44.57) compared to last week, amounting to 1,582.615 manat ($930.95).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium January 29 1,629.382 manat ($946.07) February 5 1,592.7895 manat ($936.93) January 30 1,672.018 manat ($945.58) February 6 1,634.7455 manat ($961.61) January 31 1,667.9465 manat ($981.14) February 7 1,634.7455 manat ($961.61) February 1 1,669.1535 manat ($981.85) February 8 1,525.0615 manat ($897.09) February 2 1,653.42 manat ($972.6) February 9 1,525.733 manat ($897.49) Average weekly 1,658.384 manat ($975.52) Average weekly 1,582.615 manat ($930.95)

---

