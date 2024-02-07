Azernews.Az

IMF: Azerbaijan's economy to grow by 2.3% in medium term

7 February 2024 14:32 (UTC+04:00)
Against the background of weakening post-pandemic surge and continuing structural decline in oil production, Azerbaijan's economy is projected to grow by 2.3% in the medium term (2024-2028), Azernews reports citing IMF (International Monetary Fund).

