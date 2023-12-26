Azernews.Az

Tuesday December 26 2023

Volume of funds received through fast money transfers decreases

26 December 2023 17:27 (UTC+04:00)
Volume of funds received through fast money transfers decreases
Nigar Hasanova
Nigar Hasanova
Read more

In January-November 2023, 2 billion 267.4 million manats were transferred to banks in Azerbaijan through fast money transfer systems. The volume of funds sent abroad from banks in Azerbaijan was equal to 564.8 million manats.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more