Azerbaijan's non-oil export increase
During January-October 2023, the total export of Azerbaijan amounted to 29.3 billion US dollars, and the export of the non-oil sector increased by 11.1 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2022 and amounted to 2.7 billion US dollars, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%