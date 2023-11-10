Azernews.Az

Friday November 10 2023

Azerbaijan's non-oil export increase

10 November 2023 11:35 (UTC+04:00)
During January-October 2023, the total export of Azerbaijan amounted to 29.3 billion US dollars, and the export of the non-oil sector increased by 11.1 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2022 and amounted to 2.7 billion US dollars, Azernews reports.

