Azernews.Az

Friday November 3 2023

SOCAR & Tatneft sign Road Map on cooperation [PHOTOS]

3 November 2023 17:25 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR & Tatneft sign Road Map on cooperation [PHOTOS]
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and the President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with the General Director of the Russian "Tatneft" Public Joint Stock Company (PSC) Nail Maganov, Azernews reports.

The Economy Minister shared a post on his X account about it and noted that the meeting discussed the priority directions of the company's cooperation with Azerbaijan, the projects implemented in the energy sector, as well as opportunities for setting up joint production.

Mikayil Jabbarov noted that SOCAR and Tatneft signed a roadmap at the meeting, and pointed out that the execution of the cooperation roadmap will make a significant contribution to the expansion of the partnership.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
SOCAR & Tatneft sign Road Map on cooperation [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
SOCAR & Tatneft sign Road Map on cooperation [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
SOCAR & Tatneft sign Road Map on cooperation [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Latest See more