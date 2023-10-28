Rasht-Astara railway to be completed in 2028

28 October 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, who is on a visit to Moscow, discussed the completion of construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line, which is part of the railway segment of the North-South international transport corridor, in a meeting with the Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, Azernews reports.

Iran's state news outlets said that Russia will allocate 1.3 billion euros to continue the construction of the 162-kilometer Rasht-Astara railway. Russian experts have already completed the technical evaluation of the project.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Aliksey Overchuk told reporters that the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway will be completed and put into operation in 2028.

It should be noted that the Rasht-Astara railway is a continuation of the Ghazvin-Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railway. Cargo moving on this railway will be transported from the territory of Azerbaijan in transit to Russia and vice versa.

