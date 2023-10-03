Azernews.Az

Tuesday October 3 2023

SOFAZ releases figures over sale of FX

3 October 2023 17:38 (UTC+04:00)
The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) issued a statement regarding the sale of foreign currency and noted that sold funds in the amount of $164.5m during September 2023, Azernews reports.

