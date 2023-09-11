Traffic flow is restored on Ismailli-Lahic highway

11 September 2023 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

As a result of heavy rains, pieces of stone were cleared on the Ismayilli-Lahic highway (17.2 km) and uninterrupted and safe movement of vehicles was ensured, Azernews reports, citing AAYDA.

From the moment of the accident, the special equipment and labor force of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan were immediately mobilized to the site.

It should be noted that the mentioned road is under control and the works on clearing of rock debris in the mentioned section continue.

