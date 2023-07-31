SMBDA holds public discussions on audit and assessment activities [PHOTO]

31 July 2023 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

The next public discussion organized by the Public Council of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Ministry of Economy is devoted to audit and assessment activities, said Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of SMBDA's Management Board, Azernews reports.

"With the participation of state institutions and entrepreneurs in the relevant field, we exchanged views on the sector and listened to proposals," Сhairman tweeted.

