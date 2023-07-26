Azerbaijan's Central Bank keeps exchange rate stable

26 July 2023 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

By the decision of the Board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan the discount rate has been kept at the level of 9 percent, the lower boundary of the interest rate corridor - is 7.5 percent, the upper boundary of the interest rate corridor - 10 percent, Azernews reports.

