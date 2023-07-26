Azernews.Az

Wednesday July 26 2023

Azerbaijan's Central Bank keeps exchange rate stable

26 July 2023 12:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Central Bank keeps exchange rate stable

By the decision of the Board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan the discount rate has been kept at the level of 9 percent, the lower boundary of the interest rate corridor - is 7.5 percent, the upper boundary of the interest rate corridor - 10 percent, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more