Azerbaijan's Central Bank keeps exchange rate stable
By the decision of the Board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan the discount rate has been kept at the level of 9 percent, the lower boundary of the interest rate corridor - is 7.5 percent, the upper boundary of the interest rate corridor - 10 percent, Azernews reports.
