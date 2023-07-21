AzInTelecom started cooperation with Turkish company DNS Sense

21 July 2023 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

AzInTelecom LLC, operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, has started cooperation with DNS Sense, one of the Turkish leading cyber security companies. The aim is to expand the scope of information security services provided by the LLC, Azernews reports.

The ministry's press service told, that within the framework of cooperation, it is planned to implement measures to stimulate the sale and application in Azerbaijan of DNS Sense digital products used in the management of system operations of AzInTelecom LLC.

It should be noted that these products implement cloud-based DNS-level protection, which provides active security, as well as serve as a powerful and effective first level of protection against phishing, DNS spoofing, DNS tunneling, DNS-based bot actions, and domain names with homoglyphs.

The service allows you to monitor, manage and report on the overall network traffic of the corporation purchasing the service from a single screen. It also performs advanced DNS analysis to detect an infected device and reports malicious Internet traffic regardless of network size. This, in turn, creates an opportunity to tighten network security policies.

Clients of AzInTelecom LLC, whose information resources are trusted by a number of large companies and government agencies in the country, can benefit from information security auditing, consulting, and cyber security services.

---