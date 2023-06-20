Large international ICT companies eye on coop in Azerbaijan

20 June 2023 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

On June 20, Minister of Digital Development and Transport (MDDT) Rashad Nabiyev met with Tech Mahindra's senior vice-president Sandip Padke and Shobita Shetty, the company's head of strategy for Europe, Great Britain, and Ireland, who are visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing MDDT.

The delegation of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA) also participated in the meeting.

Speaking during the meeting, Minister Rashad Nabiyev expressed his satisfaction with the visit of the Tech Mahindra delegation to Azerbaijan. He noted the important role of the ICT sector in Azerbaijan's digital development and emphasized the government's focus on creating a favorable business environment for local and foreign companies.

At the meeting, the deputy chairperson of IRIA, Inara Valiyeva, and the head of international business development of the agency, Loukas Tzitzis, made a presentation about the technopark residency offered to ICT companies in the country and the privileges and tax benefits brought by this residency. At the same time, long-term cooperation formats that will create new business opportunities and facilitate the transfer of knowledge and technology between the two parties were discussed.

We should note that Tech Mahindra is a global leader in the field of ICT with a turnover of $7bn and a workforce of more than 150,000. In addition, it is one of the first multinational companies to show interest in Azerbaijan after the change in the Model Regulation on Technology Park and a number of concessions and privileges applied in the field of ICT by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the visit of the delegation of Tech Mahindra to Azerbaijan, it is planned to hold meetings with the heads of local large institutions and companies. The purpose of the visit is to study the potential of Azerbaijan's ICT landscape, to ensure the strengthening of possible partnerships and business relations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz