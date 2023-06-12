Azernews.Az

Monday June 12 2023

SOCAR President meets with Chief Operating Officer of SAP SE for Central and Eastern Europe [PHOTOS]

12 June 2023 17:13 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR President meets with Chief Operating Officer of SAP SE for Central and Eastern Europe [PHOTOS]

On June 12, 2023, Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), met with Igor Kurkov, Chief Operating Officer of SAP SE for Central and Eastern Europe, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more