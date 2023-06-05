Azercosmos exports services decrease
Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos exported services worth around $1.6m in April 2023, which is 30 percent less than the same period of 2022, Azernews reports per the May export review of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan CERACA.
