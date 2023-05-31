Azernews.Az

Wednesday May 31 2023

President's Reserve Fund reduces by 40%

31 May 2023 11:19 (UTC+04:00)
President's Reserve Fund reduces by 40%

Allocations to reserve funds from the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 are reduced by AZN190.5m ($112.1m) or 31.2% from AZN610m ($359m) to AZN419.5m ($247m), Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more