President's Reserve Fund reduces by 40%

31 May 2023 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Allocations to reserve funds from the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 are reduced by AZN190.5m ($112.1m) or 31.2% from AZN610m ($359m) to AZN419.5m ($247m), Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.