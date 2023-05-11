Azerbaijan & Turkiye to create joint production enterprises

11 May 2023 18:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan and Turkiye will create joint production enterprises, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, telling at the "Anatolian Eagle-2023" international tactical-flight exercises held in Konya.

"The Shusha Declaration is a clear example of high-level relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye," he noted.

Zakir Hasanov said that the defense ministries of the two countries have implemented a number of projects together. He noted that the two countries will continue to work for the establishment of joint production enterprises.

“We are also pleased with the global successes of the Turkish defense industry in recent years. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the TECHNOFEST festival held in Istanbul that some weapons will be produced in our country in the near future. With the Patriotic War, we showed the world that we stand by each other in the most difficult times,” he added.

