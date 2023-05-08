Baku Ship Yard to use cables made in Azerbaijan

8 May 2023 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan will use the cables manufactured by STP Global Cable LLC which is a part of STP LLC, a resident of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, in shipbuilding first-ever, Azernews reports, citing the Economic Zone Development Agency (EZDA).

EZDA said that Baku Shipyard LLC, a resident of the Garadag Industrial Park, signed a cooperation agreement with STP LLC, a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

According to the document, the cables manufactured by STP Global Cable LLC will be used in the construction of ships manufactured at the Baku Shipyard.

EZDA pointed out that at the initial stage, Baku Shipyard LLC will purchase cables with various parameters and certifications from STP Global Cable LLC.

EZDA noted that until now the cables used by Baku Shipyard LLC during the preparation of ships were imported from foreign countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz